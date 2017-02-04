30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my blog 30 Days Out spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

All four of the acts spotlighted in this edition are American; none is from Asheville, but all are musically adventurous and intriguing enough to justify a trip out on a potentially wintry February (or early March) Asheville evening.

Artist: Charles Walker Band

Venue: 185 King St.

Date: Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Door: $12.18

You might not know it hearing its music, but the Charles Walker Band started out as a blues outfit. But the group — which has been at it for more than 14 years now — evolved into something much funkier and soulful. Why exactly retro-soul of the 1970s variety has enjoyed a resurgence is open to discussion, but it’s a welcome step backward. CWB delivers new funk tunes that would fit nicely in a playlist that featured Rufus & Chaka Khan and Isaac Hayes.



Artist: Max Hatt & Edda Glass

Venue: Isis Music Hall

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Door: $12 advance / $15 day of show

The music of duo Max Hatt (guitar) and Edda Glass (voice) is inspired by the wide-open grandeur of the American west. Their music incorporates elements of bossa nova (Brazilian jazz) but moves beyond it as well. Max Hatt / Edda Glass won a NewSong contest that allowed them to record their debut album Ocean of Birds at Echo Mountain Studios. Though they’re still based out west (New Mexico, these days), they’ve quickly become popular in Asheville. Seating for this intimate upstairs show is limited to 50 people. Michelle Willis opens.



Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: The Orange Peel

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.

Door: $35

Ben Folds came to fame in the 1990s with his waggishly named Ben Folds Five (the group was a trio). His virtuosic-yet-accessible piano-based songs deftly combine the best of ’70s influences (Elton John, Burt Bacharach) with harder-edged styles; BFF called its music “punk rock for sissies.” Folds suspended the group and embarked on a solo career. His first solo album was Rockin’ the Suburbs, a record that had the misfortune of being released on Sept. 11, 2001. These days he’s approaching elder statesman status, but his intelligent-yet-rocking music always feels fresh and new.



Artist: Khruangbin

Venue: The Mothlight

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 9 p.m.

Door: $12 advance / $14 day of show

Sometimes band bios and press kits end up serving as little more than misdirection, leaving one to decide for him/herself exactly what an act is about musically. That’s been my experience with Khurangbin, a trio from Texas. The band’s bio suggests Thai funk (what?) as an influence. What I hear, instead, is a love of downtempo and psychedelic styles, all built upon a solid foundation of strong melodies. It’s danceable rock, to be sure, but there’s sturdy song craft at the root of it all. The Shacks open.

You may also enjoy: With well over 2000 entries and more than 300 interviews, my Musoscribe blog features new content — features, reviews and more — every business day. A proud tradition since 2009, now in its eighth year.