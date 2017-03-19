30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my blog 30 Days Out spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

Post-rock, Americana-flavored rock ‘n’ roll, primal rock and hip-hop are on the menu this time around. For a small mountain city, we do get our fair share of musical variety.

Artist: JD McPherson

Venue: The Grey Eagle

Date: Thursday, April 6, 9 p.m.

Door: $15 advance / $18 day of show

JD McPherson’s 2015 album Let the Good Times Roll is a slab of musical red meat, and it’s unusually exciting for a studio recording. On this, McPherson’s sophomore release, the wild and reckless feel of early rock ’n’ roll — like you’d find on the essential various-artists collection box set — is brought forth largely intact to the second decade of the 21st century, informing the music with a knowledge and understanding of all the hard rock that came in the wake of those early pioneers. If you love rock ‘n’ roll, do not miss this show. Cannonball Jars open.



Artist: Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons

Venue: Jack of the Wood

Date: Saturday, March 25, 9 p.m.

Door: TBA

There’s no shortage of quirky Americana acts these days. In fact, there are so many musicians plying their trade within the Americana idiom that it’s increasingly difficult to stand out. But Perley and her band are possessed of a much more rock-leaning sensibility than many. The group has taken to heart the best lessons from classic radio-friendly rock-pop while maintaining just a few old-time trappings (playing a saw, for example). But in general, they rock.



Artist: Betaplane

Venue: The Altamont Theatre

Date: Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Door: FREE

Betaplane earned the Judge’s Choice Award at the 2015 Music Video Asheville. The trio recorded their songs at Echo Mountain with Julian Dreyer engineering. The group’s instrumentals are dreamy, melodic post-rock; occasional progressive-leaning touches are subtly worked into the songs, but not in a hey-ma-look-what-I-can-do manner. With a very stripped-down musical approach, Betaplane makes the most of its sonic tools. Jake Wolf opens.



Artist: Ghostface Killah

Venue: Asheville Music Hall

Date: Saturday, April 8, 9 p.m.

Door: $30 advance / $35 day of show

Of all the myriad musical genres today, hip-hop is perhaps the least represented in terms of touring acts scheduling an Asheville date. That alone would make a Ghostface Killah show a remarkable event. That this high-profile rapper — and longtime member of the fabled Wu-Tang Clan — would book a show at Asheville Music Hall is extraspecial. Renowned for his storytelling skills and rapid-fire delivery, Ghostface Killah is as prolific as he is articulate. His 13th album, the long-awaited Supreme Clientele Presents… Blue & Cream: The Wally Era isn’t out just yet; perhaps he’ll preview some of that material at the show.

