Playing dress up

Here it is, the eve of Hallows Eve, and you don’t have a thing to wear. But never fear, your friendly neighborhood vintage and costume shops are rife with possibilities — and not just your typical witch hats, vampire fangs and fairy wings, either. Xpress challenged some of downtown Asheville’s most alter-ego ready boutiques to come up with unique off-the-rack costume ideas.

Vintage Moon (known for recycled designs and ’20s-meets-’70s retro fashion) brought Flapper glam. Madame Butterfly (seller of vintage clothing and accessories, renter of costumes) turned out a “Once Upon a Time” theme. Honeypot (local designs, recycled wear and vintage fashions) envisioned some flag-waving Americana. The Costume Shoppe (renting festive guises to Asheville for 30 years, and holding an after-Halloween sale: call for details) showed off a fearsome pirate and a damsel in best dress. Hip Replacements (vintage and vintage reproductions) served up wacky wigs and mutinous masks.

Kim Drye and local musician Jonathan Scales (check him out at www.jonscales.com) model the looks.

1. Roaring 20s

Her: Sequined Lillie Rubin flapper dress with beaded fringe, a blue feather boa and a feather, ribbon and sequin headband.

Him: Long smoking jacket with cord belt, silk scarf, antique pipe. All from Vintage Moon.

2. Fairy Tale

Her: Floor-length pink satin dress with black bodice and gold trim, velvet cap.

Him: Long print robe with faux-fur trim. All from Madame Butterfly.

3. Americana

Her: Knee-length blue strappy dress, long white gloves, rabbit shawl, red pillbox hat with veil, red patent purse with gold chain, oversized sunglasses and red vintage shoes.

Him: Nerdy glasses, marching band coat, red pants, white uniform shoes. All from Honeypot.

4. Damsel & Pirate

Her: Marie Antoinette-style wig, white brocade coat with lace trim, champagne satin skirt with lace accent.

Him: Brocade jacket with built-in vest and lace-trimmed shirt, pantaloons and tri-corn hat. All from The Costume Shoppe.

5. Masquerade

Her: Ruffled red polka-dot dress, rabbit mask.

Her: ’70s-era zippered pantsuit, oversized glasses, afro wig. All from Hip Replacements.

Where to shop:

• The Costume Shoppe, 243 Haywood St., 252-8404

• Hip Replacements, 72 N. Lexington Ave., 255-7573

• HoneyPot, 86 N. Lexington Ave., 225-0304

• Madame Butterfly, 102 N. Lexington Ave., 250-9124

• Vintage Moon, 46 Commerce St., 225-2768