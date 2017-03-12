Conscious party: Charity Bike Night at Garage TRS

WHAT: A motorcycle-themed fundraiser for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

WHERE: Garage TRS

WHEN: Thursday, March 30, 6-9 p.m.

WHY: Do you love puppies — and smashing vehicles with medieval weapons? If so, here’s a bit of good news: Garage TRS’s monthly Charity Bike Nights are back, beginning with a benefit for Brother Wolf. And for a suggested $10 donation, attendees can enjoy free beer, live music, bike games and the rare opportunity to demolish a car in public.

“People really seem to like that a lot,” says the motorcycle dealer’s president Tyler Garrison. “We bring out medieval weapons. You sign a waiver. People pick the part of the car they want to smash, and we smash a car.”

The price to destroy various spots on the vehicle — which is always loaned by companies like Biltmore Iron and Metal Co., that don’t incur a financial loss from the damage — is driven by supply and demand, Garrison explains, since “Some parts are a lot more fun to smash than other parts.” A front windshield will usually go for $25 to $50 at auction, while lesser areas bring in $5 to $10 each. “When all that stuff is gone, we let people have a free-for-all: Donate a dollar, pick your weapon and take a whack.”

The charitable series’ March iteration will also include an outdoor set by the Secret B-Sides plus bike games like the popular Slow Ride, which challenges competitors to finish a race the slowest and without their feet touching the ground. Silent auction items are still being collected for the event, but so far include bike gear, items from the Regeneration Station and gift cards to local businesses. Food truck fare will be available for purchase.

“Believe it or not, bikers get really into these charities,” Garrison says, noting that plenty of non-bikers attend as well. “I think one of the misconceptions about bikers is that they’re these scary, mean, rebellious — well, most of them are rebellious — [people,] and really, most of the bikers that you’ll meet … are business people, have families or really care about this community.”

Visit avl.mx/3gl for more details. All event proceeds go to Brother Wolf.