Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Z-DAY, a graphic novel

If guts and gore disturb you, it’s best to keep scrolling, because Z-DAY — a new novel co-written by Josh Rader and Brandon MaCready and illustrated by Jason White — is brimming with graphic scenes. The story takes place in Japan following the first atomic bomb drop in Hiroshima. Before the next bomb explodes in Nagasaki, a select group of marines must uncover a mysterious biological weapon. “The team will have to remain ‘swift, silent, deadly’ to survive hordes of infected locals, who hunger for human flesh,” reads a description of the book. “As the clock ticks down and the horrible truth of the weapon is revealed, the soldiers will be forced to decide if completing their mission is even worth the cost.” Z-DAY editor Anthony Mathenia has already surpassed his $1,945 goal to cover printing and and distribution, but pre-sales will continue through the campaign’s end on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Funterventions

“The crazy cat owner and crazy dog owner epidemic is spreading around the world at an alarming pace,” according to a crowdfunding video by business partners Paul and Gema. “Up until now, there was nothing that could be done.” But together, the two have contrived a solution: the Funtervention book series. Each edition directly addresses an individual suffering from a trivial social affliction — being a crazy pet parent, for example — and after a loving message of support, the pages begin to illustrate relevant warning signs. “You carry your dog in a purse,” reads one symptom. “Your dog’s Instagram account has more followers than yours.” Paul and Gema envision these quasi-confrontations as an opportunity for lighthearted fun among loved ones. They’ve already surpassed their initial $1,000 goal for launching the first two books (for crazy dog and cat owners) but will continue to crowdfund through Wednesday, Aug., 31, with the intent to add more themes to the Funtervention brand over time.

