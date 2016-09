Local singer-songwriter and bandleader Erica Russo released her new album, Honey, today.Russo plays guitar and harmonica and sings. Her band includes Billy Leva on drums, Davis Collins on bass and Fanny Rose on cello. Find the 11-track record, which was created at Echo Mountain, on Bandcamp. It will be available on iTunes next week.

And check out the slinky, sticky and tantalizing video for the title track here: