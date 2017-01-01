Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding. Each week, Xpress highlights notable Western North Carolina crowdsourcing initiatives that may inspire readers to become new faces in the crowd.

Siammosé’s DNA collection

Designing high fashion attire is a spiritual practice for Siammosé owner Cristina Moise, whose clothing label “celebrates the beautiful female figure with playful and magical elements.” Glass crystals adorn her “anti-gravity” dress, which features an image from NASA’s Hubble telescope, and bold, oceanic sequins cover her latest motorcycle jacket — a piece she likens to “cosmic mermaid skin.” Both designs are part of Moise’s first official collection, entitled DNA, which she hopes to realize through a successful crowdfunding campaign. Moise aims to raise $12,100 by Friday, Jan. 27, to pay for materials, production and Kickstarter fees.

Image from Moise’s campaign page

Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards’ field crews

In its mission to protect public lands, Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards employs high school and college students and other community members through its Wilderness Field Crew program. “These crews work over the course of 12 weeks in the wilderness areas of the South, improving trail conditions that support the economies of the surrounding communities, while also connecting people to the values of wilderness,” reads a fundraising page for SAWS. “The crews spend up to nine days at a time in the backcountry in service to the place, to the idea of wild places, and to each other.” Executive director Bill Hodge aims to raise $30,000 to cover the costs of the next cohort of six stewards, who will begin working in April, 2017. Donations to the campaign will be matched by the National Forest Foundation.

Photo from SAWS’ campaign page

