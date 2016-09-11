Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding. Each week, Xpress highlights notable Western North Carolina crowdsourcing initiatives that may inspire readers to become new faces in the crowd.

Intentional Swine butcher shop

“Do you eat meat?” isn’t necessarily a yes-or-no question in Asheville, where part-time carnivores come in all different breeds. One variation is the locavore, which can be spotted hunting for food at farmers markets, mom and pop shops and, soon, a small butchery in East West Asheville called Intentional Swine. A crowdfunding page previews the forthcoming business’ offerings, which are sourced from within 250 miles of the store: “Intentional Swine will be a whole-animal butcher shop, deli and cafe, offering local heritage pork, grass-fed beef, pastured lamb and free-range poultry in addition to more obscure meats and game when available. We will specialize in house-cut butchered meat, house-made charcuterie and house deli meats.” Located beside OWL Bakery, the butchery will strive to extend the efforts of its sustainably minded providers by processing as many parts of the animals as possible and distributing through multiple channels like an in-house CSA program. The shop itself will include a take-away counter and dine-in space for enjoying soups, sandwiches and other derivative products. Owners J.T. DeBrie (the executive chef) and Samara Rasmussen (the customer service and administrative manager) aim to raise $25,000 by Tuesday, Sept. 20, to cover part of the cost of renovating their building.

Morrison Park’s Dance and Music Studio

When Suzannah and Nathan Morrison purchased their home in 2013, they saw great potential for a studio outbuilding on the property. “Our vision includes hosting dances, creating a space for sharing and teaching songs and providing a space that may be used by others, so that they may offer classes and workshops as well,” reads the couple’s crowdfunding campaign. “We believe that coming together in these ways is one of the best ways to help build and maintain a vibrant and supportive community and it’s what we love doing.” With renovations already underway, the two aim to raise $2,500 for flooring, roofing and other materials.

