HomeWord hosts a youth poetry writing workshop on Sunday, Jan. 15

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Angel Nafiz and Shira Erlichman

Spoken word organization HomeWord Youth Poetry and online arts magazine Word on the Street/Voz de los Juvenes are teaming up to offer a youth poetry writing workshop. The event, held at the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center, 133 Livingston St., takes place on Sunday, Jan. 15, 3-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The workshop will be led by poets Angel Nafis and Shira Erlichman, who are on their “Odes to you” national tour. “Nafis won the National Endowment for the Arts (in poetry) and the Ruth Lily fellowships this year,” says a press release. “Erlichman is also a well-know singer-songwriter and created a project focused on destigmatizing mental illness through art.”

For more information, contact Chase Woodson, (828) 318-7150.

15875022_1069123416546587_6941763428902801643_o

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.