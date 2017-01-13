HomeWord hosts a youth poetry writing workshop on Sunday, Jan. 15

Spoken word organization HomeWord Youth Poetry and online arts magazine Word on the Street/Voz de los Juvenes are teaming up to offer a youth poetry writing workshop. The event, held at the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center, 133 Livingston St., takes place on Sunday, Jan. 15, 3-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The workshop will be led by poets Angel Nafis and Shira Erlichman, who are on their “Odes to you” national tour. “Nafis won the National Endowment for the Arts (in poetry) and the Ruth Lily fellowships this year,” says a press release. “Erlichman is also a well-know singer-songwriter and created a project focused on destigmatizing mental illness through art.”

For more information, contact Chase Woodson, (828) 318-7150.