Local music release: “This Is What Democracy Looks Like”

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Photo by Alli Marshall
Photo by Alli Marshall

Musician and producer Josh Blake took inspiration from the Women’s March on Asheville last weekend and put it into song. “I held my cell phone in the air to record some of the action, then went home and sampled it and made this beat,” he writes on the Bandcamp page for the single “This Is What Democracy Looks Like.” The song includes a number of chants from the march, such as “What do we want? Equality. When do we want it? Now!”

The track is available for download on a pay-what-you-will basis. All funds raised from the sale of the song will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.