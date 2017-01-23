Local music release: “This Is What Democracy Looks Like”

Musician and producer Josh Blake took inspiration from the Women’s March on Asheville last weekend and put it into song. “I held my cell phone in the air to record some of the action, then went home and sampled it and made this beat,” he writes on the Bandcamp page for the single “This Is What Democracy Looks Like.” The song includes a number of chants from the march, such as “What do we want? Equality. When do we want it? Now!”

The track is available for download on a pay-what-you-will basis. All funds raised from the sale of the song will be donated to Planned Parenthood.