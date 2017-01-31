Local musicians and comedians perform at Michele’s Pancreas Party

Posted on by Alli Marshall
MicheleScheve

Michele Scheve, a local comedian and host of “Slumber Party” on Asheville FM, is currently on the waitlist for pancreas and kidney transplants, two life-saving surgeries. To help offset the costs associated with those procedures, artists, musicians and fans of Scheve have come together for Michele’s Pancreas Party and Kidney Concert.

The event, on Saturday, Feb. 4, will be held at The Social, 1078 Tunnel Rd., from 6-10 p.m. Stephanie Morgan, Jesse Barry and other musicians will perform. There will be “lots of great comics and bigger than life personalities (Barbie Angell, Matt Mittan and more) — all on one show,” according to the Facebook invite. A percentage of food sales will go to the GiveForward Fund created for Scheve.

The free party will include a raffle of goods and services. Donations are encouraged at GiveForward.

