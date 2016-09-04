Masterclass: Carolina Cud Chewers’ musical residency at UNCA

The musicians in local stringband the Carolina Cud Chewers draw inspiration from 78 rpm records made in the 1920s and 30s. “Although they do perform some of the old fiddle tunes from Southern Appalachia, they are at their best when performing the ‘white country blues’ and ‘rural ragtime’ of the mountains and the Piedmont,” says a press release for the band’s residency at UNC Asheville, which concludes with a concert in Lipinsky Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 8.

As part of the band’s stint at the university, frontman and banjo player Brody Hunt will also share rare and unknown hobo country records from his extensive collection, and will talk about freight hopping and country music research in two free presentations. Find the full schedule of events at avl.mx/prsh.

The Sept. 8 concert starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. The UNC Asheville Blue Grass Ensemble opens. $5 students/$15 general admission.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

• Carolina Cud Chewers busk on the Quad, noon-1 p.m, free.

• “Hobo Old Time Country Music Legacies”: Brody Hunt plays rare 78 RPM country hobo records of the 1920s and 30s from his collection. The masterclass is in conjunction with Dr. Toby King’s “Roots Music of North America” class, held in Lipinsky room 044, 3:15-4:45 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Carolina Cud Chewers busk in Reed Plaza, Brown Hall, noon-1 p.m., free.

• “Away Out on the Mountain: Asheville at 78 RPM”: Hunt gives a presentation on 78s recorded by Asheville area musicians in the 1920s and 30s, and plays some of the records in the Humanities Lecture Hall, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Thursday, Sept. 8

• The Carolina Cud Chewers in concert at Lipinsky Auditorium. UNC Asheville Blue Grass Ensemble opens at 7 p.m. $5-$15.