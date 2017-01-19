No Fear: The Asheville Fringe Arts Festival confronts bold ideas

“We have a subtheme for this year’s festival,” says Jocelyn Reece, co-organizer of The Asheville Fringe Arts Festival. “We are the Fearless Fringe.”

Schedule The Asheville Fringe Arts Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 26-29, with two pre-festival gatherings. $13-$16 per show unless noted as free/$50 all-access pass. Tickets can be purchased online or in person, Monday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at Fringe Central, 14 Battery Park Ave. Info at avl.mx/3an Sky Lanes Bowling Center, 1477 Patton Ave.

Fringe Festival Kick Off Party featuring The Accidentals — Sunday, Jan. 22, 5-8 p.m., free event Fringe Central

I Freak Faster by Constance Humphries — Monday, Jan. 23, noon-6 p.m., free event The BeBe Theatre, 20 Commerce St.

Happy Birthday Stupid Kid by IRTE Theatre Company — Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Dante’s Itch by Anam Cara Theatre — Thursday and Saturday, 9 p.m.

The Fringe Dance Show featuring Downtown Replay, In Flight, Lauren Thompson, Lindsey Kelley, Michele T. Hower, Silvia Sheffield, and Susan and Giles Collard — Friday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Opening Amanda’s Closed Door by Amanda Levesque, Giovanna Allegretti and Tom Kilby — Friday, 9 p.m.

Elec-Shun Movement Workshop led by Kathleen Meyers Leiner — Sunday, noon-2 p.m. The Crow & Quill, 106 N. Lexington Ave.

Butoh Parade — Saturday, 1-4 p.m., free event The Dirty South, 41 N. Lexington Ave.

Hot for T-Rex by Taylor Gruenloh — Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Unaccompanied Minor by Elan Zakir — Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Downtown Books & News, 67 N. Lexington Ave.

Literary Circus featuring Alli Marshall, Jennifer Fulford, Nina Hart and Randi Janelle — Saturday, 5 p.m., free event LaZoom, leaves from Coxe Ave. at Commerce St.

LaZoom Bus Fringe Tour featuring Caroline Williford, Claire Dima, E McClain, Kathleen Meyers Leiner, Kevin Patterson, Rigel Pawlak, Sera Sehara — Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m. The Magnetic Theatre, 375 Depot St.

The Ride Along by Deanna Braine — Thursday-Saturday, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; Sunday, 4 and 5 p.m.

Unredeemable by Jim Sea — Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Poetry Cabaret led by Caleb Beissert — Thursday, 9 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon by Brita Thorne and Willie Filkowski — Friday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Black! by Michael Washington Brown — Friday, 9 p.m., and Sunday, 6 p.m. The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Road

Fringe Double Feature: Mine and Yours … & No Shame and The Cardboard Sea — Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Sexy, Weedy Reality Show — Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. RockDoll Vintage, 46 Commerce St.

A Disorienting Divertissement by Grayson Morris and Lynn Nesseth — Saturday, 2-5 p.m., free event Toy Boat Community Arts Space, 101 Fairview Road

Spuyten Duyvil by Amy Hamilton and Victor Palomino — Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Sealskin by West of Roan — Thursday and Saturday, 9 p.m.

Who Are?! What Are! THE THUNDER ELVES! by Keith Shubert — Friday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Fringe Double Feature: Ubu Faust & Roman Meal and Down With Pants — Friday, 9 p.m., and Sunday, 6 p.m.

Entering its 15th year, the four-day multidisciplinary arts festival runs Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 26-29. Its latest message is in response to the recent presidential election. “We realize the festival is happening a week after the inauguration,” Reece says. “We feel very strongly that we want to promote a respectful and open and affirming creative space. We want our artists and audiences to not be afraid to be artists. And so we felt like fearless was the best way to describe that.”

As in years past, the gathering will feature more than 30 acts — both locally and nationally based — performing new and original material at a number of venues throughout Asheville. “We have some pieces that are very provocative and thoughtful, and others that are just sheer fun,” says Reece. “I think it’s a pretty good mix of the two.”

From behind closed doors

One of this year’s returning performers is Amanda Levesque. The 33-year-old artist has participated, with dance partner Tom Kilby, in the Asheville Fringe since 2011. This year’s production, Opening Amanda’s Closed Door, will be held at the BeBe Theatre. Levesque, who has limited mobility due to cerebral palsy, considers it her most personal work to date. “I’m a virgin,” she says. “In this performance, I’m going to commence my sexuality through ritual and burlesque.”

While her previous shows have touched on the issues of sex and sexuality, those topics have never been the central focus. “We just decided that it was time to bring it to the forefront,” says Levesque. “I know that I’ll never be ‘normal,’ [but] I’d like people to be aware that most people with a disability want to be looked at as a sexual being.”

LET’S DANCE: Amanda Levesque rehearses with dance partners Giovanna Allegretti, left, and Tom Kilby, in preparation for her latest show, “Opening Amanda’s Closed Door.” Photo by Thomas Calder

For this reason, Levesque and Kilby brought in Giovanna Allegretti who, with a background in burlesque, helped shape the hourlong performance. In addition to a striptease, Allegretti will introduce bodywork to the act. “There is no touching,” she says. “I will run my hand over [Levesque’s] body and guide her as she opens and connects with herself, in an energetic and symbolic way.”

While Levesque views the performance as personal expression and self-exploration, her intention is for it to lend voice to the disabled community. “The message of the show is to be open to everyone’s sexuality,” she says. “I can’t speak for the whole disabled community, but I do believe that in general, the nondisabled — and even some people with a disability — see [the disabled] as asexual. To me, that’s crazy.”

New to the scene

The Asheville Fringe will also host a number of first-time participants. Arizona-based actor and writer Michael Washington Brown will debut his one-man show, Black!, at The Magnetic Theatre. He’s excited not only to perform at Fringe but also to be an audience member. “I want to immerse myself in what’s going on,” he says. “I plan to make the most of my time in Asheville.”

Born in London, Brown was raised by Caribbean parents and came to the U.S. in 1992. He says much of the material in Black! is derived from personal experience. The show is composed of four monologues delivered by four characters, all played by Brown. These unnamed personalities come from different areas of the world — Europe, America, the West Indies and Africa. What they have in common is skin color, yet each offers a unique perspective on what being black means to him and how it has affected the way the character interacts with the world.

Brown has decades of experience onstage in New York City and San Francisco. His performance at the local Fringe Festival, however, will mark his first time writing a stage production. “I don’t want gimmicks,” he says, so Black! will have no set or wardrobe change between monologues. “If the characters are not distinguished by my voice and my actions, then I haven’t done my job.”

Brown is also emphatic about the show’s inclusivity. “The most important thing to me is not to make this a black and white thing,” he says. The message is universal: Black! intends to break down stereotypes and generalizations in order to highlight the similarities that exist across the world.

“Culturally speaking, we all have our own perspective,” says Brown. “But innately we’re connected, because we’re all human beings. We’ve got the same ability to express emotions. We want the same things in life: We want to be happy, we want to be surrounded by loved ones, we want to do good in the world.”