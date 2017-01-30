Smart bets: Devin Jones and DeWayne Barton

Although Devin Jones, pictured, is a high school student, his spoken word performance carries the weight of a much more seasoned poet. Not that Jones, who got into spoken word as a freshman, is new to the stage — with the HomeWord Youth Poetry team, he’s represented Asheville at The Brave New Voices festival. He and fellow spoken word artist DeWayne Barton will share work in what Jones describes as “a night of powerful poetry and truth.” Jones’ poems “have been focusing on the violence against African-Americans that has taken place in this country,” he says, “and things taking place in my community that are affecting people around me.” He’ll read “Hollow,” which he performed at Moral Monday and the Kennedy Center, along with other work. The show takes place at Firestorm Books & Coffee on Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. firestorm.coop. Photo courtesy of Jones

