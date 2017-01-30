Smart bets: Devin Jones and DeWayne Barton

Posted on by Alli Marshall
BET Devin Jones

Although Devin Jones, pictured, is a high school student, his spoken word performance carries the weight of a much more seasoned poet. Not that Jones, who got into spoken word as a freshman, is new to the stage — with the HomeWord Youth Poetry team, he’s represented Asheville at The Brave New Voices festival. He and fellow spoken word artist DeWayne Barton will share work in what Jones describes as “a night of powerful poetry and truth.” Jones’ poems “have been focusing on the violence against African-Americans that has taken place in this country,” he says, “and things taking place in my community that are affecting people around me.” He’ll read “Hollow,” which he performed at Moral Monday and the Kennedy Center, along with other work. The show takes place at Firestorm Books & Coffee on Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. firestorm.coop. Photo courtesy of Jones

 

 

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.