Smart bets: Asheville, I Love You

Posted on by Emily Glaser
Literary Circus 10 (1)

In Emmanuel Benbihy’s Cities of Love film franchise, audiences observe several different perspectives of life in a beloved city. The literary reading event “Asheville, I Love You” offers a similar glimpse into four resident authors’ experiences. The members of Literary Circus include poetry and fiction writers Nina Hart, Jennifer Fulford, Randi Janelle and Xpress staffer Alli Marshall, who will all share work inspired by life in Asheville. The reading — which includes multimedia, treats and shenanigans — will be followed by an open mic for anyone who would like to share their own short-form writing inspired by local environs. Sign-up is first-come, first-served. The ode to Asheville takes place at Malaprop’s on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Free. malaprops.com. Photo by Adam McMillan

