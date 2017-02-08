Smart bets: An Exposé of Fashion

Asheville photographer and Xpress Best of WNC readers poll winner Micah Mackenzie opens his latest exhibition, Black History Month in Photo Prose or An Exposé of Fashion, at UNC Asheville. The display is a tribute to the city’s African-American community. Mackenzie, a 25-year resident of Asheville, hopes to offer a unique perspective on the town and its black history through his photographs. The collection features local models in scenes that meld modern Asheville and African roots through current fashion. “Being black, I have my own narrative of how America looks to me, and I wanted to show a little bit of my perspective,” Mackenzie says. The salute to local black history will be on view at the UNCA Intercultural Center, HIG 114, through Sunday, Feb. 26, with an artist reception on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. msp.unca.edu. Photo by Micah Mackenzie