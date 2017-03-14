Smart bets: Black Robin Hero and David Earl

Black Robin Hero’s new album Lonely High is, in the words of frontman Matt Lane, a celebration of perseverance: “It was over three years in the making, and at times it seemed that it would never get done.” He points out the band’s path to creating Lonely High was strikingly similar to that of local folk-rocker David Earl’s for his new album, Catch a Thrill. “It’s as if there was just something in the stars making it difficult to finish either record, but we got them done,” says Lane. The two musical groups, who also share the same studio, will celebrate their achievements with a dual record-release party. Members of both bands and other Asheville rock groups will take the stage at Isis Music Hall on Saturday, March 18, at 9 p.m. $10/$12. isisasheville.com. Photo by Cameron Yeager Photography