Smart bets: Brian Posehn

There’s no way Brian Posehn’s resume fits on one page. His television appearances alone include roles on “The Big Bang Theory,” “Seinfeld,” “The Sarah Silverman Program” and more. He’s written for projects like HBO‘s “Mr. Show” and Marvel’s Deadpool comic book series; he’s done voice acting on “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and “Metalocalypse,” among other shows; he’s hosted a podcast called “Nerd Poker” and recruited the band Anthrax for a collaboration that spawned YouTube hit “Metal By Numbers.” More recently, the hyperactive humorist released a full-length comedy special, “Criminally Posehn,” and started penning a memoir to summarize his colorful life. Don’t expect showbiz stories in his stand-up routine, though. That time is usually earmarked for talk of bodily dysfunction, metal, the bane of fatherhood, weed adventures and other geeky fodder. Posehn performs at The Grey Eagle on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. $20/$25. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Seth Olenick