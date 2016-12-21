Smart bets: Carolina Wray

It’s been a big year for Hendersonville natives Jantzen and Dillon Wray — the brothers who form the duo Carolina Wray. They released their new album Barn Party, a collection of singable, raucous country-rock. An acoustic cover album reimagined those tunes (with no lack of the Wrays’ signature rowdiness). And the brothers are readying to release two new songs recorded at Nashville’s legendary Sound Emporium Studios. After a busy year of touring, the duo will return to their hometown for their fifth annual seasonal performance. “We love the holiday show because it always signifies the end of a chapter and the beginning to the new year and the next phase of our musical path,” says Jantzen. The performance will include other regional artists like The American Gonzos and Rookie of the Year. It takes place at Black Bear Coffee Co. in Hendersonville on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6:30 p.m. Free. blackbear.coffee. Photo courtesy of Carolina Wray