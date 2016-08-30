Smart bets: Crank County Daredevils

Crank County Daredevils’ new single, “Kicked In The Teeth,” bucks and snarls before regrouping for the next verse — kind of like the group itself, which just reunited after six challenging years apart. “It’s part of the DNA of the band to get kicked in the face, and just when you think the fight is over, to get back up and do it again,” says vocalist Scotty P. “I always say there’s no expiration date on this band as long as we’re all above ground and capable of throwing down bare-knuckle rock ‘n’ roll. And we are! [We’re] a little older and scarred like junkyard dogs — and just as mean.” The Daredevils start their fall tour with a hometown show at The Mothlight on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 9:30 p.m. The Go Devils open. $5. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of the band