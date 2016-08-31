Smart bets: Dex Romweber

Google “Dex Romweber” and nearly every link will inform you: The guitarist and singer built a rockabilly empire with the Flat Duo Jets in the ’80s and ’90s, and later formed a band with his sister on drums — all the while impressing a younger generation of A-list fans like Jack White and Cat Power. But let’s move on to current affairs. Romweber is about to release a solo album that’s brimming with moody textures, from the mischievous growl of retro rock ‘n’ roll to the ominous, galloping melodies of a lone ranger. Several covers also make their way into the collection, including a dissonant take on Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” that, counterintuitively, is among the most serotonin-starved tracks. Romweber and JD Wilkes (The Legendary Shack Shakers) both perform sets at The Grey Eagle on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9 p.m. $12/$15. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Stan Lewis