Smart bets: Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Over the past 40 years, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has both honored the brass band tradition and revitalized the genre for a modern era. The New Orleans-based group, named for the club where it got its start, has produced nearly 20 albums and collaborated with renowned artists ranging from David Bowie to Modest Mouse. Though the group’s sound always bends slightly to the whims of the times, its music is consistently marked by lively melodies punched with sax and horn solos. Listeners can experience the collective’s infectious musical energy through its albums, but the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is an ensemble best observed live — that’s when the musicians’ spirit of improvisation takes center stage. The group will perform at Isis Music Hall on Friday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. $15/$20. isisasheville.com. Photo by Chris Monaghan