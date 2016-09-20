Smart bets: Fiesta Hendersonville

Sounds, tastes, dances and artistry from about 20 Latin American countries and territories will be featured at the inaugural Fiesta Hendersonville. Organized by Hola Carolina magazine, the event offers entertainment by UltimaNota, Brazilian Fusion Dance Company (pictured), Magneto “The Champion Boy,” and Liley Arauz in addition to Mariachi and folk dancers, who will perform on a secondary stage geared toward youth. Local musicians and vendors will also participate, since community connections are a priority at the free event. “Latinos love to passionately tell our stories and share our rich cultures and traditions,” says Hola Carolina publisher Adriana Chavela. “It allows us to learn even more about ourselves and how we can best weave ourselves into the communities where we live.” Join the celebration on Hendersonville’s Main Street on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. holacarolina.com/fiesta-hendersonville Photo of Brazilian Fusion Dance Company courtesy of Hola Carolina