Smart bets: Folk Art at TC Arts

The Transylvania Community Arts Council fosters the arts through a variety of programs, classes and special events, including up to 12 new exhibitions at the TC Arts Council Gallery every year. This February the organization will host a show with deep ties to the Carolinas: folk art by regional artists. Featuring work in a variety of mediums from North and South Carolina makers, the exhibit will run Feb. 10-28. “I love that folk art centers on strong forms in simple arrangements and explores the rich possibilities of ordinary materials,” says artist Deane Bowers. “I am excited to share my environmental folk art in Western North Carolina and celebrate recycling as an art form.” Those interested in meeting the artists can attend a reception at TC Arts on Friday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. tcarts.org. “The Hallelujah Choir” by Bowers