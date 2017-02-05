Smart bets: Folk Art at TC Arts

Posted on by Emily Glaser
Folk Art Deane Bowers The Hallelujah Choir

The Transylvania Community Arts Council fosters the arts through a variety of programs, classes and special events, including up to 12 new exhibitions at the TC Arts Council Gallery every year. This February the organization will host a show with deep ties to the Carolinas: folk art by regional artists. Featuring work in a variety of mediums from North and South Carolina makers, the exhibit will run Feb. 10-28. “I love that folk art centers on strong forms in simple arrangements and explores the rich possibilities of ordinary materials,” says artist Deane Bowers. “I am excited to share my environmental folk art in Western North Carolina and celebrate recycling as an art form.” Those interested in meeting the artists can attend a reception at TC Arts on Friday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. tcarts.org. “The Hallelujah Choir” by Bowers

SHARE
About Emily Glaser
Writer scribbling away in the shaky lines of the mountains.
View all posts by Emily Glaser →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.