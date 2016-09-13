Smart bets: Grassland String Band

When the musicians in Grassland String Band traveled to Echo Mountain Recording Studios in January, more than audio was captured. They had videographer Jake Gee film the experience, too. In the resulting minidocumentary, Grassland guitarist Kevin Fleming describes the band as an unlikely “amalgamation of several different personalities … backgrounds, ideologies and philosophies.” Viewers then learn how those various forces seep into the new EP titled The Echo Mountain Sessions. “Boom, Boom,” for example, is a thumping, Southern pep talk that guitarist and vocalist Jody Daniels wrote to encourage listeners to assertively pursue their dreams. And “Give Me a Reason,” the bandmates agree, is one of their most successful internal collaborations in terms of instrumental intricacy and cohesion. The Athens, Ga.-based band returns to play a free show in Pisgah Brewing Co.’s taproom on Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of the band