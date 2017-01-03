Smart bets: Jane Kramer

There’s just something about Asheville that keeps musicians coming back. Take, for example, soulful Americana songstress Jane Kramer, who returned to Asheville last year following a four-year stint in Portland, Ore. She released her homecoming album, Carnival of Hopes, last winter in celebration of her return. This year promises to be big for Kramer, with a U.K. tour and the recording of her third solo album in the works. She’ll begin 2017 with a special local show. “For me, this performance will celebrate almost two years of putting my roots back down in Asheville,” she says. “We will share quite a bit of new material that will be on the next record, and I have a lot of new stories to tell.” Kramer plays with Old Man Luedecke at The Grey Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. $12/$15. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Carrie Frey