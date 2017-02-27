Smart bets: Kettle Black

Kettle Black plays the kind of cheerful blues that turn troubles into toe-tapping tunes. New Orleans and zydeco influences shine in this new project from a group of experienced musicians, including Luke Quaranta of Toubab Krewe and Keith Burnstein of The Mumbles. The band’s latest release, 4.28.16, is an accidental introspective into its process. “The new album was recorded live on Frenchmen Street during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 2016,” says Burnstein, who notes that, at the time, the band had only been playing together a few months. “Unbeknownst to us, our sound man captured the set, cleaned it up, and told me about it a few weeks later. It ended up being gold!” The group opens for Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats at Pisgah Brewing Co. on Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. $7/$10. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of Kettle Black