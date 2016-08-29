Smart bets: Lee Camp

Some animals are so ugly, they’re cute. And some social and political systems are so blatantly dysfunctional that they manage to invite humor. That’s the point where Lee Camp does his best work, dissecting current events with spirited wit. As the creator and lead anchor on his weekly comedic news show “Redacted Tonight,” Camp covers topics like the presidential election, drivers of police brutality and other quagmires — the fact that rage is such a common (but unnecessary) response to seeing a goth “running a hardware store out of his face,” for instance. Before launching the show, Camp spent more than a decade doing stand-up comedy, an art form he’ll revisit twice in Asheville. Krish Mohan opens for Camp at The Southern Kitchen & Bar on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $10/$12 per show. leecampasheville.bpt.me. Photo courtesy of the comedian