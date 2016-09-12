Smart bets: Liz Longley

Veiled by catchy melodies and a wide vocal range are the truly somber sentiments that span most of Liz Longley’s new album, Weightless — a work produced by former Asheville resident and Band of Horses bassist Bill Reynolds. But the juxtaposition isn’t a coincidence. “Songwriting is the cheapest form of therapy,” Longley says. “It helps make sense of situations and emotions that aren’t yet understood. … In the process of writing these songs, I felt empowered and refocused on what is important in life.” Forging intimate bonds with fans certainly seems to top that priority list for the Berklee College of Music graduate, who sheds all pretense with highly personal lyrics and digitally broadcast pay-what-you-want concerts from her home. Longley also performs in person at The Altamont Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. $15/$18 ($25 premier seating). thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo by Bob Longley