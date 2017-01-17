Smart bets: Love Trumps Fear

If you’re looking for a way to unwind — or focus on the positive — on Inauguration Day, consider Love Trumps Fear, an evening of entertainment curated by local musicians. The production promises positive music and self-care, intentionally created in direct response to the turbulence and negativity many citizens have experienced since the election. Performances will include I, Star’s politically attuned hip-hop and folk-rock; the harmonic soul of Jonathan Santos; energetic rock, soul and hip-hop from Natural Born Leaders; and Summit Jaffe of Numatik with his soothing electronic beats. The event includes a chocolate temple, tea lounge, massage zone and plenty of opportunities to relax and/or dance. The Altamont Theatre will be transformed into a musical utopia on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. $12-$30. thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Santos