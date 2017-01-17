If you’re looking for a way to unwind — or focus on the positive — on Inauguration Day, consider Love Trumps Fear, an evening of entertainment curated by local musicians. The production promises positive music and self-care, intentionally created in direct response to the turbulence and negativity many citizens have experienced since the election. Performances will include I, Star’s politically attuned hip-hop and folk-rock; the harmonic soul of Jonathan Santos; energetic rock, soul and hip-hop from Natural Born Leaders; and Summit Jaffe of Numatik with his soothing electronic beats. The event includes a chocolate temple, tea lounge, massage zone and plenty of opportunities to relax and/or dance. The Altamont Theatre will be transformed into a musical utopia on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. $12-$30. thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Santos
3 thoughts on “Smart bets: Love Trumps Fear”
Glad to see folks put aside political tensions for an evening to celebrate the inauguration of our new president!
Yes John, I concur. But it’s also important for people to understand what really goes on in this country. It was obvious that the simultaneous protests…or rather riots…. in many cities around the country after Election Day were professionally and highly organized. Not at all spontaneous by people with deep convictions. I’m thinking the “protesters” were interested in their “cause” only until the money coming to them ran out.
You can expect more of the same on Inauguration Day courtesy of the deep-pockets of some very connected private individuals.
Ads in two dozen cities offer protesters up to $2,500 to agitate at Trump inaugural
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/17/ads-two-dozen-cities-offer-protesters-2500-agitate/
From the article: A search by the Washington Times showed the Backpage.com ads also ran in Austin, Charlotte, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Denver, Detroit, El Paso, Fort Worth, Jacksonville, Oakland, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Tulsa, and Washington, D.C.
Time to wake-up, folks! There are some deeply twisted and sick forces out there attempting to divide this country. They can only succeed if YOU LET THEM.
Uh, you linked to a page saying it was all a hoax, Swifty McSwifterson.
“The polished Demand Protest website, the Backpage.com ads recruiting paid protesters for the Trump inauguration: Apparently it was all a hoax.”