Smart bets: Lowland Hum

Husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Lauren Goans form the indie-folk outfit Lowland Hum. Lauren offered harmonies to Daniel’s solo projects before Lowland Hum was officially formed following their marriage in 2011. The couple, who write, arrange and produce all their own music, released their third full-length album, Thin, this month. “We wanted this album to walk the razor’s edge, to be defined by the limitation of what we could do just the two of us,” say the Goanses. “It is the most complete collaboration we’ve experienced to date.” It’s an album of clear, unfettered vocals and simple acoustics that results in a sound akin to a quiet poetry reading. Lowland Hum performs at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. $12/$15. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Eric Kelley