Smart bets: Marching Church

Marching Church from Copenhagen, Denmark, embarks on its first U.S. tour this month in support of the group’s second album, Telling It Like It Is. The band has evolved greatly since its inception as a solo project headlined by Iceage’s Elias Bender Rønnenfelt — the expanded group’s latest record is pure, fun rock ‘n’ roll. It’s an intentional departure from the band’s debut studio album, This World Is Not Enough, which explored a series of sounds and styles from metal to jazz-fueled and bass-heavy alternative. Telling It Like It Is includes cinematic and energetic rock songs with lively guitar reminiscent of early ’80s-era The Cure. Marching Church will play The Mothlight with Bernardino, Femminielli and KNVOI on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9:30 p.m. $10/$12. themothlight.com. Photo by Elizabeth Peyton