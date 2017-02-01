Smart bets: Midnight Snack

Art-pop band Midnight Snack’s decision to settle in Western North Carolina came after its first nationwide tour. “We ended up choosing Asheville because we felt that it best fit our music and our personalities,” says bassist Peter Brownlee. “We had never been somewhere that valued art and artists so much.” The group’s members share a home and studio space in town where they recorded their forthcoming third album, Child’s Eyes. They’ll celebrate the release of the album’s second single, “Shadow Chaser,” this weekend. The whimsical song was inspired by Plato’s cave allegory — the song’s transition from synthesized to natural vocals echoes the protagonist’s departure from the false reality of the cave into the real world. Indigo De Souza opens, and Darion Bradley’s MachineSpeaks performs at the after-party for the show, which begins at The Mothlight on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. $8/$10. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Midnight Snack