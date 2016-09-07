Smart bets: Mountain Song Festival

Now in its 11th year, Mountain Song Festival has stretched to include three days of live music, artwork and food vendors plus a new “instrument petting zoo” organized by The Junior Appalachian Musicians. The Steep Canyon Rangers host the annual gathering — which was originally suggested by frontman Woody Platt’s mother — and will perform three sets throughout the weekend. During one, the band will be joined by wildly prolific multi-instrumentalist and producer Jerry Douglas, who will also play separately with his group, Earls of Leicester. Other acts on the lineup of veteran and burgeoning artists include Tim O’Brien, Sheriff Scott and the Deputies, Shannon Whitworth & Barrett Smith, The Steeldrivers, Darrell Scott, Front Country and the Dom Flemons Trio (pictured). Brevard Music Center hosts the event Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11. Prices vary. Proceeds benefit The Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club. mountainsongfestival.com. Photo courtesy of the Dom Flemons Trio