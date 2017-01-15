Smart bets: Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone has made audiences laugh since she began touring open-mic nights in the early ’80s. Since then, Poundstone has stayed busy with regular appearances on NPR (she’s a regular panelist on the quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me”), HBO specials, performances in TV shows and movies such as Inside Out. She’s also a writer — her second book will be released this spring. The success of Poundstone’s eponymous 2016 chart-topping, double-live album proves she’s still culturally and comedically relevant. Her performance in Asheville will coincide with the presidential inauguration. “January 20th — a historic night of laughter, in Asheville, too,” says the wry comedian. Poundstone’s show takes place at the Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. $36-$47. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Michael Schwartz