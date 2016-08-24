Smart bets: Poetry Cabaret IV

Most literary events don’t warn of partial nudity, but Poetry Cabaret is quirky like that. The two-night stand hinges around readings by headlining author Keith Flynn (founder and managing editor of Asheville Poetry Review) and additional poets, including Justin Blackburn, Indy Srinath, Justin William Evans, Pasckie Pascua, Emilio Maldonado and Kevin Barger. But some of the other acts don’t require a word: burlesque and boy-lesque performances, fire-eating, an analog light show, live cabaret music and magic tricks, for instance. Performers will broach current issues as well as “erotica, sex and pot roast sandwiches,” according to a media release that also promises a stand-up comedy routine by Asheville Disclaimer’s Tom Scheve. Poetry-themed drinks and live music continue after the show, which runs Sunday-Monday, Aug. 28-29, at 8 p.m., with an early cocktail hour at 7 p.m. $5-$20 sliding scale donation. facebook.com/poetrycabaret. Photo by Laila Alamiri