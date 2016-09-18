Smart bets: Project Handmade

One of the ways that Asheville-based nonprofit Local Cloth champions the regional fiber and textile arts industry is through its Project Handmade fashion show. This year’s theme, “Elements of Nature,” was selected “to suggest that our artists and designers consider the incredible beauty of Western North Carolina and try to reflect that in their work,” says event co-chair Vicki Bennett. Already that’s resulted in submissions like a mountain-print vest and farmers market-themed outfit. Those looks, plus about 40 other runway-ready garments — which were knitted, felted, woven, dyed, eco-printed, embroidered, beaded or otherwise assembled using at least one locally sourced input — take center stage at The Folk Art Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. $20 ($30 VIP). localcloth.org. Photo by Steve Mann