Smart bets: Salvation in Steel

One of the most recognizable of Asheville’s buskers is Abby Roach, aka the Spoon Lady. With the recent release of a debut album by her band The Fly By Night Rounders and YouTube video views in the millions, she’s reached celebrity status. Want to get to know the performer? She’ll be sharing stories and songs during the fourth annual Salvation in Steel event. “It’s just a window into a part of my past,” Roach says. “I talk a little bit about what it’s like to live with nothing and to place yourself in the hands of human nature.” It’s not just a chance for the Spoon Lady to share her personal narrative, it’s also a welcome performance during the slow season for local buskers. Roach and The Fly By Night Rounders play at The Mothlight on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. $12/$15. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of David Joe Miller