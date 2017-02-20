Smart bets: Scott Kelly

Musician Scott Kelly has an extensive resume. He’s been on the metal music scene since 1985, as vocalist and guitarist of Neurosis and his own solo venture, as well as contributing to other metal projects, including Tribes of Neurot, Blood and Time and even guest performances on several Mastodon albums. He was also active in the world of radio, first as owner of his own internet station and then as host of a monthly show on Scion AV. As if that weren’t enough, Kelly is also co-owner of Neurot Recordings. The busy musician will embark on a solo acoustic tour this month with accompaniment by John Judkins of Southern metal band Rwake. Joe Buck Yourself and Nate Hall of USX open the show at The Odditorium on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. $12. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo courtesy of Kelly