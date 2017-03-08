Smart bets: SeepeopleS

Indie-rockers SeepeopleS returns to Asheville with a new EP, HATE, a follow-up to last year’s LOVE. “HATE might be the most diverse album we have ever done,” says band leader Will Bradford. The album takes a punk turn with songs like “New American Dream,” a distinct departure from the cheerful pop of LOVE’s tunes like “Shangra La La.” The band will play a little bit of everything in Asheville, a town it called home for eight years. “Who wouldn’t want to come back to a city with such a vibrant and diverse music and arts scene?” Bradford says with a laugh. SeepeopleS opens for ’80s rockers Dan Baird and Homemade Sin at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. $12/$15. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Shannon Thibodeau
