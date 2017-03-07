Smart bets: Stephen Evans and The True Grits

Local singer-songwriter Stephen Evans is preparing to reunite with his band, The True Grits, for the first time since last fall. The folk-rock group will perform new songs from its forthcoming EP during a show at The Town Pump Tavern in Black Mountain. You can expect Evans’ signature soulful guitar and roots-oriented accompaniment from the band. Evans is eager to share his new tunes but equally excited about the performance space. “So many great musicians have played there while passing through Western North Carolina. It will be a pleasure just to be on that stage,” he says. He’ll take his turn on the Town Pump stage on Saturday, March 11, at 9 p.m. Free. avl.mx/3fk. The group will play an encore performance at French Broad Brewery on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m. Free. frenchbroadbrewery.com. Photo courtesy of Swap Shop Kid
