Smart bets: Stuart Ross and the Temp Agency

Stuart Ross and the Temp Agency’s new album, Wandering in the Wild, is a product of equal parts talent and tenacity. “What’s special about this album is that it has been a do-it-yourself project. We did all of the recording and production ourselves with the help of a Kickstarter campaign,” says frontman and lyricist Ross. The album, which opens with experimental vocals and ringing horns reminiscent of Neutral Milk Hotel, explores Ross’ personal experience of finding himself. It’s a coming-of-age tale told through lyrics to which many listeners can relate. His performance at the Burnsville Town Center is a homecoming show for Ross, who grew up in the Western North Carolina locale. Jake Silver and Ships at a Distance will open the show on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. $10/$12. burnsvilletowncenter.com. Photo courtesy of Stuart Ross