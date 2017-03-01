Smart bets: Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers

Listening to the music of Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers is like taking a multigenerational trip through the jazz genre. Buoyed by the vocal talents of Megg Farrell and notes of saxophonist Ryan Weisheit, the group performs numbers from blues greats like Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday. “There is something about that fresh mountain air that seems to open people up,” says Farrell of her upcoming performance in Asheville. “I think the joy and happiness I like to express in my music, even on the sad songs, is similar to that bubbling joy I find Asheville to have.” Old-time jazz fans can catch performances at The Crow & Quill on Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. thecrowandquill.com. Or at The BLOCK Off Biltmore on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. $5. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo courtesy of Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers