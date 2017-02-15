Smart bets: The 1491s

UNC Asheville’s Native American Student Association hosts guest speakers and performances as part of the American Indian and Indigenous Studies Series, including a visit by sketch comedy group The 1491s. “Humor is a central part of Native American culture,” explains a representative of the students of the Native American Student Association. “The 1491s encompass this trait and use their platform not only to make us laugh, but also to draw attention to crucial issues affecting Indian country, such as the Dakota Access Pipeline.” Using digital media and comedy, the group address stereotypes and works to shift common narratives around indigenous culture. They’ll perform at Lipinsky Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. $15. A free master class with The 1491s takes place in the Mountain View Room of the Sherrill Center on Thursday, Feb. 23, at noon. events.unca.edu. Photo courtesy of The 1491s