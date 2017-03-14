Smart bets: The Dirty Badgers

This week marks many milestones for rockers The Dirty Badgers. They’ll release their first music video for “Too Many Armchairs,” introduce their new EP The Dirty Sessions, and perform a St. Patrick’s Day show. The Asheville group produces a sound it calls “Appalachian grunge,” which captures the moody darkness of Nick Cave spiked with splashes of jazz and bluegrass. This week’s releases are hints of the band’s first full-length album, due out this summer. “As for the show itself, we are ready to lay it all on the line for our hometown in epic fashion,” says frontman Derek Frye. The Dirty Badgers will perform in Highland Brewing Co.’s tasting room on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Free. highlandbrewing.com. Photo by Libby Gamble
