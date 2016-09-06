Smart bets: The Lower Frequencies

“The Lower Frequencies was born out of a need to cope with the resurgence of historical violence against black bodies, with impunity, including the prevalence of police brutality and unjust treatment under the law,” the play’s creator and sole actor, Bryce Monroe, says. Inspired by Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man, Monroe’s multicharacter work uses spoken word, storytelling, dance, hip-hop and jazz to convey “the harsh realities of what it means to be black in America as well as the intangibility of identity as a member of the black community.” Neglecting these experiences, he says, is a denial of American history that “prevents us from engaging with the realities of our present” in addition to invalidating lives. Performances are at N.C. Stage Company, Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 8-10, at 7:30 p.m., with a discussion following each production. $15-$25. A portion of proceeds goes to Equal Justice Initiative. ncstage.org. Photo by Claire Jia