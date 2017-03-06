Smart bets: The Merchant of Venice

The Merchant of Venice rides the enigmatic line between Shakespearean comedy and drama. Though defined as a comedy in the First Folio, the play also evokes the poignancy of Shakespeare’s more introspective plays through monologues by the controversial Jewish moneylender Shylock and the heroine Portia. Even 400 years after its first performance, the sentiments and entertainment of the drama still appeal to modern theatergoers. When the Montford Park Players last performed The Merchant of Venice in 2013, it proved to be one of the season’s most popular presentations. The 2017 rendition, featuring Steve Samuels as Shylock and Devyn Ray as Portia, will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., March 10-26, at The BeBe Theatre. Free. montfordparkplayers.org. Photo by Rodney Smith/Tempus Fugit Design