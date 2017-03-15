Smart bets: The Moon and You

Endless Maria, the second album from indie-folk outfit The Moon and You, is a true collaborative effort. Husband and wife Ryan Furstenberg and Melissa Hyman recruited a string quartet to play and improvise on all eight of Endless Maria’s tracks. “I think the album successfully incorporates many of our favorite things,” says Hyman. “Carefully thought-out arrangements with free improvisation, indie rock with chamber music, and above all, creative input from all of the musicians who collaborated on the arrangements.” The band’s album release party will echo those synergistic efforts and bring multiple artists to the stage, as will all the shows in this tour (The Moon and You plans to hire string quartets all over the U.S. and Europe). New Wave performance artist Daniel Ouellette will open the show at N.C. Stage Company on Sunday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. $15. ncstage.org. Photo by Evoke Emotion Photography