Smart bets: The Musical of Musicals

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a tribute — wait for it — to the musical genre. Featuring five performances in the style of different theater masters, from an Andrew Lloyd Webber rock show to a bubbly Rodgers & Hammerstein offering, it’s a masterpiece made for musical lovers. “What’s really appealing about this musical is the fact that you’re getting five musicals for the price of one,” says Misty Theisen, who will direct Asheville Community Theatre’s production. The show — or rather, shows — tell the tale of June, a victim of a greedy landlord, in five distinct renditions. It’s a romping, riotous, 90-minute staging for all ages, rife with puns and subtle references to other famed Broadway shows. Performances will take place at 35below on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 6-22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. $20. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo by Alan Theisen