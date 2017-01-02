Smart bets: The Musical of Musicals

Posted on by Emily Glaser
Musical of Musicals promo pic

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a tribute — wait for it — to the musical genre. Featuring five performances in the style of different theater masters, from an Andrew Lloyd Webber rock show to a bubbly Rodgers & Hammerstein offering, it’s a masterpiece made for musical lovers. “What’s really appealing about this musical is the fact that you’re getting five musicals for the price of one,” says Misty Theisen, who will direct Asheville Community Theatre’s production. The show — or rather, shows — tell the tale of June, a victim of a greedy landlord, in five distinct renditions. It’s a romping, riotous, 90-minute staging for all ages, rife with puns and subtle references to other famed Broadway shows. Performances will take place at 35below on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 6-22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. $20. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo by Alan Theisen

SHARE
About Emily Glaser
Writer scribbling away in the shaky lines of the mountains.
View all posts by Emily Glaser →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.