Smart bets: The Nile Project

The Nile Project brings together 10 languages, a dozen instruments and musicians from 11 countries. The unique music that emerges is representative of the Nile River and the various peoples who call its banks home. “The Nile Project is an excellent example of the ability of the arts to connect people across cultures, religions and languages,” says Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of Western Carolina University’s Bardo Arts Center. The Nile Project will visit the area on Monday, March 13, for a day of education, discourse and performance. The events begin with a discussion of the definitions of being African at 10 a.m. at Folkmoot, 112 Virginia Ave., Waynesville. Homewood will moderate a panel discussion on music, engagement and water resource management at 2:30 p.m. in Room 130 of the Bardo Arts Center. As the main event, The Nile Project performs at 7:30 p.m., also in the Bardo Arts Center. $8 students/$24 general/$20 WCU faculty and staff. bardoartscenter.wcu.edu. Photo by Habris Girgis